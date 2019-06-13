× Central Indiana will have a taste of May for Zoobilation and for Symphony on the Prairie

Meteorologists talk a lot about the “window of opportunity” during the month of May. Now I’ll use the phrase in respect to two big events scheduled for Friday. The “window of opportunity” is wide open for Zoobilation and Symphony on the Prairie. Our weather will feel like May as we’ll have sunny skies with highs in the 70s. Expect a clear cool evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s by 10pm. For comparison, last year for Zoobilation the high was 91 degrees and rain from scattered storms abbreviated some of the live musical performances.

We’ve had either rain or snow on almost every weekend of 2019 and that streak will continue this weekend. Expect t-storms to develop Saturday and be more widespread on Sunday. We’ll also have a daily chance for t-storms for most of next week.

