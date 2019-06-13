× Additional charges, bail raised for Muncie mother arrested for neglect

MUNCIE, Ind — Delaware County prosecutors have formally charged Sarah Ann Styhl, 32, with two counts of neglect of a dependent causing death.

As previously reported, Styhl and her 3-month-old daughter Shea Anna Marie Styhl were staying at the Muncie YWCA when the child was reported unresponsive.

Shea Styhl was pronounced dead Saturday, June 8 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie with extensive burns and broken bones. Sarah Styhl was then arrested and charged with one count of neglect.

Prosecutors say Sarah Styhl has now been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent causing death and her bail has been raised from $50,000 to $100,000.

“Both counts allege the neglect and death of the same child; they are simply alternate methods to charge the crime,” according to a Delaware County prosecutor.

Prosecutors have not commented on the cause and manner of the infant’s death as the official autopsy has not been released, pending additional testing.

Court documents show that Shea Styhl had burns on most of her body with varying degrees of skin pealing, a large injury resembling a blood blister, and she appeared malnourished. Shea Style also had multiple injuries and broken bones in various stages of healing.

Prosecutors also say that Sarah Styhl is the only suspect in the case, though the investigation in ongoing. She is in custody at the Delaware County jail.

Prosecutors are expecting an initial hearing to take place Monday, June 17.