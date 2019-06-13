2-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says both drivers are listed in critical condition.

The collision happened near the intersection of Holt Road and Minnesota Street shortly before 3:12 p.m.

Two trapped drivers are in critical condition after a suv and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Holt Rd & Minnesota St. Both were transported to Eskenazi Health. @IMPDnews is investigating the accident. pic.twitter.com/pi0B0yT4H8 — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 13, 2019

Fire officials believe one vehicle was going eastbound on Minnesota when the driver ran a red light and t-boned the other vehicle that was going southbound on Holt.

Traffic may be slow in the area as crews investigate and clear the scene.