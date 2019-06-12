× Tribe’s Cole Tucker relishes first Major League experience

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After nearly two months and 38 games in the Major Leagues, Cole Tucker is back with the Indianapolis Indians.

He won’t forget this first trip to the bigs anytime soon.

“I’ve lived 22 years of life and like 19 of those I’ve wanted to be a pro baseball player,” said Tucker. “To have that dream come to fruition is just unbelievable, and I can’t wait to get another taste.”

That first taste was just about as sweet as it gets, as Tucker hit a home run in his Pittsburgh Pirates debut, in a win, with his family in the stands.

“To get there and to just be there was awesome,” Tucker remembers, “but to get there and make that kind of splash was pretty special.”

Off the field too, Tucker seems to have enjoyed his time in the MLB.

“Every day there’s something new and it’s big and it’s fast and it’s fun,” he smiles. “It’s your biggest dream ever and it’s better than you could ever expect.”

Tucker and ups and downs in his first Major League run, but he finished strong, going 7-for-14 from the plate in his last six games with the Pirates.

“You got your head handed to you a little bit,” he admits, “but you punched back and showed up and showed that you belong and you can play. Just trying to carry that over here and when I go back.”

So Tucker’s an Indian once again, for the time being, but don’t be surprised if his second trip to the big leagues is around the corner.