Traffic stop leads to high-speed chase, crash on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A driver rammed a police car while trying to get away during an early morning high-speed chase on the northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an officer tried to pull a car over for a traffic violation near 86th and Michigan. The driver sped off to evade police.

During the pursuit, police said the driver rammed a police car near 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

A high-speed chase ensued, with speeds exceeding 90 mph, police said. The suspect ended up in an apartment complex near Sherburne Lane and Middlefield Drive, where the vehicle crashed into a playground. The suspect got out and was quickly apprehended.

Preliminary charges in the case include aggravated assault, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot and resisting law enforcement. Additional charges are possible, police said.

An officer was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital to be checked for a possible neck injury.

