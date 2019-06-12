Silver Alert: Authorities searching for missing Palmyra man

Donald Bruner (Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police)

PALMYRA, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Palmyra man.

ISP says 47-year-old Donald Bruner has been missing since May 8 and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Bruner is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 265 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a “Rocky” tattoo on his upper arm. He drives a red 1991 Jeep Cherokee that has white weathered patches on the hood and an Indiana license plate that reads VH7676.

Authorities say Bruner may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bruner please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.

