School district planning to fire principal after teacher gives ‘most annoying’ trophy to student with autism

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A school district in northwestern Indiana says it’s seeking to fire a principal after a special needs teacher awarded an 11-year-old student with autism a trophy naming him the “most annoying male” of the school year.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the update from Gary Community School Corp.’s Emergency Manager Pete Morikis came Tuesday night during a school board meeting. Morikis says the planned termination of Carlita Royal comes after an internal investigation.

The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking comment from Royal.

A Bailly Preparatory Academy teacher gave the boy the trophy May 23 during a fifth-grade awards luncheon attended by students, parents and the school principal.

The teacher and two others were notified last week that the district will seek to cancel their contracts.

