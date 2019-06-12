Quiet and pleasant Wednesday; changes Thursday

Posted 6:30 am, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:53AM, June 12, 2019

Enjoy this beautiful day!  The forecast is close to a repeat of Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and dry.

We'll still brighten up, but I am expecting more clouds on Wednesday so we'll call it partly to mostly sunny.  Temperatures should be in the low 80s this time of the year--we'll be only a touch below that.

Rain rolls in late Wednesday night and lingers all through the Thursday morning rush hour.

The bulk of the rain will fall in the morning with most expecting a quarter inch or less.  Higher totals would be north of Carmel.  An additional isolated shower is possible in the afternoon and evening, but the widespread rain should be before lunchtime.

Behind the cold front and under a gloomy sky we will feel chilly on Thursday.  Additionally, it'll be windy.  The forecast comes together for Zoobilation on Friday, though!  Expect 75 and sunny with temps dipping into the 60s after the sun sets.  Storms will develop Saturday afternoon, but many dry hours are expected before that.  More storms in the works for Father's Day and a rather active start to next week is expected.

