Police searching for inmate who escaped from Marion County Sheriff’s deputy

Posted 11:17 am, June 12, 2019, by

Brittany Howell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police in Marion County are searching for an inmate who escaped while being transported.

Brittany Howell, 29, fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday. Howell was initially arrested on May 8 for driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without a license, which are both misdemeanor charges. She now faces a felony charge of escape.

The deputy was transporting her to a work-release program. She fled after learning she wouldn’t be accepted for the program, police say. She was still wearing handcuffs when she ran out of the lobby.

Robert Anderson, the deputy who was transporting Howell, was placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information on Howell’s whereabouts can call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 317-327-1700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

