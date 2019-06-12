× Expect showers and a few isolated t-storms on Thursday

After a sunny, mild day with highs near 80 rain will return to central Indiana tonight. Scattered showers and a few isolated t-storms will rumble across the state through Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be light with less than a quarter inch of rain expected.

Dry weather will take hold for one day on Friday before rain returns this weekend. We’ve had either rain or snow on almost every weekend of 2019 and that streak will continue this weekend. Expect t-storms to develop Saturday and be more widespread on Sunday. We’ll also have a daily chance for t-storms for most of next week.

Scattered showers are like Thursday morning.

Scattered showers are like Thursday afternoon.

Thursday rainfall amounts will be light.

Warm weather is common for Zoobilation.

The wettest Zoobilation was in 2004.

No rain is expected Friday evening.

Dry weekends have been rare this year.

Rain and t-storms are likely Saturday.

Rain and t-storms are likely Sunday.