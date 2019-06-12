× East District Deputy Prosecutor cycling 700 miles to help fight childhood cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Imagine riding 700 miles on a bike in one month, that’s a tough challenge! For the East District Community Prosecutor, he says bring it on. But, the reason why he rides is his true motivation. Each mile he logs means more money to help fight childhood cancer.

According to the Great Cycle Challenge, cancer is the biggest killer of kids from disease in the United States. About 38 children die every week.

“This is who I have to ride for,” said Dirk Cushing.

Several years ago, Cushing started cycling and rode right into an important cause. He buckles up his helmet and cycles around central Indiana to help tackle childhood cancer, as part of the Great Cycle Challenge. It’s a national group of cyclists who are working together to raise money for the fight.

“I look at these pictures and I see these kids, one of the spokespersons we had this year for the great cycle challenge, Mia, we lost her,” said Cushing.

Each mile Cushing logs, and each donation he receives this year is for a 10-year-old, Avery. In May, she was diagnosed with germ cell ovarian cancer. She has finished up three rounds of chemotherapy, with one more to go.

“A month ago, she was this happy, go-lucky child with this beautiful red-auburn hair,” said Cushing, “Then they found out she had the cancer.”

As the East District Deputy Prosecutor, Cushing takes his title seriously. His community is his responsibility. Avery’s family happens to live in his district.

“A lot of what we do depends on trust and if they don’t know what we’re all about then there is no trust,” said Cushing. “So, by being a community prosecutor I’m out in the community, I’m meeting with them, I’m finding out what their concerns are, I’m finding out what they need from us.”

During the month of June, Cushing is raising money through the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. His goal is to cycle 700 miles and raise $5,000. If he’s able to raise $7,500, he’s made an agreement with Avery that she can shave his head.

“Every single penny raised goes to children’s cancer research,” said Cushing. “If I get to $7,500 she’s got the sheers.”

If you would like to help Cushing reach his goal, click here to learn more.