Donate books to help IPS kids develop a love for reading

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The CBS4 Reads book drive kicks off Monday, June 17, and we need the community’s support collecting books for Indianapolis Public Schools students.
New and gently used books can be dropped off at more than 50 sites across central Indiana, including many Giordano’s, Planet Fitness and Gentle Dentist locations. The target age range for books is kindergarten through third grade.
The summer book drive goes on through Aug. 24.
Drop-off locations are:
Giordano’s
- 43 North Illinois St,, Indianapolis (downtown)
- 4110 East 82nd St., Indianapolis (north side)
- 1901 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis (near Greenwood)
Gentle Dentist
- 8101a East US Highway 36, Avon
- 770 North Green St., Brownsburg
- 6225 West 56th St., Indianapolis
- 9702 East Washington St., Indianapolis
- 5935 South Emerson Ave., Indianapolis
- 10438 Olio Road, Fishers
- 439 North McCullum St., Knightstown
- 17419 Carey Road, Westfield
- 3617 West State Road 46, Bloomington
- 1815 Greensburg Crossing, Greensburg
- 4037 South Arbor Lane, New Palestine
Planet Fitness
- 2539 East State Road 44, Shelbyville
- 1707 Melody Lane, Greenfield
- 5239 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis
- 10429 East Washington St., Indianapolis
- 2740 South Madison Ave., Indianapolis
- 3479 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis
- 8707 Hardegan St., Indianapolis
- 5206 West 38th St., Indianapolis
- 2302 West 86th St., Indianapolis
- 908 East Main Street, Brownsburg
- 5302 North Keystone Ave., Indianapolis
- 7451 North Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis
- 2200 East 116th St., Carmel
- 11728 Fishers Crossing Drive, Fishers
- 7425 West 10th St., Indianapolis
- 3055 25th St., Columbus
- 2437 East Main St., Suite 150, Plainfield
- 1632 Bush Lane, Crawfordsville
- 1129 North Baldwin Ave., Suite 40, Marion
- 1301 East McGalliard Road, Muncie
- 4366 South Scatterfield Road, Anderson
- 2160 East Markland Ave. , Kokomo
YMCAs
- YMCA at the Athenaeum: 401 East Michigan St #3, Indianapolis
- Benjamin Harrison YMCA: 5736 Lee Road, Indianapolis
- Irsay Family YMCA: 430 S Alabama St., Indianapolis
- Fishers YMCA: 9012 E 126th St., Fishers
- Jordan YMCA: 8400 Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis
- Ransberg YMCA: 501 N Shortridge Road, Indianapolis
- YMCA at the City Market: 242 E Market St., Indianapolis
- OrthoIndy Foundation: 5315 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis
Additional locations:
- Monan Center: 1195 Central Park Dr W, Carmel
- Interactive Academy: 3795 US-421, Zionsville
- Brownsburg Library, 450 South Jefferson St., Brownsburg