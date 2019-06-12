Donate books to help IPS kids develop a love for reading

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The CBS4 Reads book drive kicks off Monday, June 17, and we need the community’s support collecting books for Indianapolis Public Schools students.

New and gently used books can be dropped off at more than 50 sites across central Indiana, including many Giordano’s, Planet Fitness and Gentle Dentist locations. The target age range for books is kindergarten through third grade.

The summer book drive goes on through Aug. 24.

Drop-off locations are:

Giordano’s

43 North Illinois St,, Indianapolis (downtown)

4110 East 82nd St., Indianapolis (north side)

1901 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis (near Greenwood)

Gentle Dentist

8101a East US Highway 36, Avon

770 North Green St., Brownsburg

6225 West 56th St., Indianapolis

9702 East Washington St., Indianapolis

5935 South Emerson Ave., Indianapolis

10438 Olio Road, Fishers

439 North McCullum St., Knightstown

17419 Carey Road, Westfield

3617 West State Road 46, Bloomington

1815 Greensburg Crossing, Greensburg

4037 South Arbor Lane, New Palestine

Planet Fitness

2539 East State Road 44, Shelbyville

1707 Melody Lane, Greenfield

5239 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis

10429 East Washington St., Indianapolis

2740 South Madison Ave., Indianapolis

3479 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis

8707 Hardegan St., Indianapolis

5206 West 38th St., Indianapolis

2302 West 86th St., Indianapolis

908 East Main Street, Brownsburg

5302 North Keystone Ave., Indianapolis

7451 North Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis

2200 East 116th St., Carmel

11728 Fishers Crossing Drive, Fishers

7425 West 10th St., Indianapolis

3055 25th St., Columbus

2437 East Main St., Suite 150, Plainfield

1632 Bush Lane, Crawfordsville

1129 North Baldwin Ave., Suite 40, Marion

1301 East McGalliard Road, Muncie

4366 South Scatterfield Road, Anderson

2160 East Markland Ave. , Kokomo

YMCAs

YMCA at the Athenaeum: 401 East Michigan St #3, Indianapolis

Benjamin Harrison YMCA: 5736 Lee Road, Indianapolis

Irsay Family YMCA: 430 S Alabama St., Indianapolis

Fishers YMCA: 9012 E 126th St., Fishers

Jordan YMCA: 8400 Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis

Ransberg YMCA: 501 N Shortridge Road, Indianapolis

YMCA at the City Market: 242 E Market St., Indianapolis

OrthoIndy Foundation: 5315 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis

Additional locations: