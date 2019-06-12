Burglar swipes livelihood from Old National Centre lighting director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A thief made off with a man's livelihood, and the crook may not even know it.

Jay Higginson is the lighting director for the Old National Centre. On Sunday, a burglar broke into his car and stole his personal lighting gear that he uses for shows outside the venue. The gear costs roughly $7,000 and has stored programming for countless shows over the past few years.

“It's hard to get up in the morning because everything I've spent the last year working for is just out on the street somewhere," Higginson said. "It's a $4,000 piece of plastic that I literally can't operate a show without.”

He couldn't accept that his career's work was gone, so he went door to door asking neighbors if they saw something. Luckily, a neighbor caught the man on surveillance footage.

“Now I've got a picture of his face. Now I know what he looks like. Now I have something," Higginson said.

Days later, Higginson spotted him in an alley way, so he tailed him back to a home in fountain square.

“I think it was the most patient I've ever been in my life because instead of doing anything crazy, I just called the cops,” Higginson said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Christopher Rawlings for an open warrant, but the gear remains missing. The loss impacts any future shows or tours that Higginson has planned outside of the Old National Centre. He said any work over the past few months at the National Centre is also gone.