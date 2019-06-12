× 1 suspect arrested in animal abuse investigation at Fair Oaks Farms

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. – One of the three people wanted on charges in the Fair Oaks Farms case has now been arrested.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez of Brook, Indiana has been taken into custody and transported to the county jail. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) has also placed a hold on him.

Gardozo-Vasquez is being charged with beating a vertebrate animal, a class A misdemeanor. There are still outstanding warrants for Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, 38, and Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 31, who are facing the same charge.

The arrest of Gardozo-Vasquez coincides with the release of new video from the animal advocacy group that revealed the animal abuse that happened at Fair Oaks Farms.

Animal Recovery Mission said it witnessed and recorded “extreme and systematic abuse to both the cows and calves.” The video released Wednesday was taken between February 2019 and April 2019 and shows the milking process.

The overall investigation stems from a disturbing video released by Animal Recovery Mission last week, in which employees are seen abusing calves and using drugs at Fair Oaks, one of the largest dairy operations in the Hoosier State.