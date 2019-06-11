Win 2 Premium Experience tickets to Zoobilation this Friday

Posted 2:53 pm, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, June 11, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — CBS4 Indy is giving away a pair of premium tickets to one of Indy’s biggest party of the year: Zoobilation.

The black-tie event, which takes place this Friday, June 14, is the Indianapolis Zoo’s largest single-day fundraiser and one the city’s hottest social events of the year.

Premium Experience tickets offer early access to the event at 5:30 p.m., plus benefits including priority parking, an arrival gift, opportunities to interact with some of the animals, and access to the air-conditioned Venom Lounge in the St. Vincent Dolphin Pavilion.

The value of the tickets is $950.

The theme this 33rd year is a ‘Night in the Jungle’ to celebrate the zoo’s new animals, including sloths and exotic snakes.

More than 5,000 attendees will sip cocktails, wine and other drinks from 15 bars while sampling food from 70 of central Indiana’s most popular restaurants — all in the middle of the zoo’s animals and exhibits. As the sun sets, there will be music, live entertainment and dancing.

Click here for more information about the event. Formal attire is required.

