SILVER ALERT: authorities searching for missing Ft. Wayne man

Posted 1:51 am, June 11, 2019, by

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of James Wilson Miller, 35, a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 207 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and last seen wearing a black hat, blue shirt with a car and writing on it, jean shorts, short black socks, and black/green shoes. James has a scar on the front of his neck from a trach tube.

James is missing from Fort Wayne, which is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, June 10 at 6:55 p. m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Wilson Miller, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

