Police seek information about fraud committed at Carmel Walmart

Posted 3:07 pm, June 11, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for fraud.

According to police, two men purchased $500 worth of iPads with a stolen credit card from the Walmart at 2001 E. 151 Street on Monday, June 3 at 7:17 a.m.

Anyone with information about this case are asked to contact Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.