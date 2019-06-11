× Police seek information about fraud committed at Carmel Walmart

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for fraud.

According to police, two men purchased $500 worth of iPads with a stolen credit card from the Walmart at 2001 E. 151 Street on Monday, June 3 at 7:17 a.m.

Anyone with information about this case are asked to contact Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).