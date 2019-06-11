Perfection for Tuesday, tracking much cooler ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure is back in control on this Tuesday morning! That means we've got a gorgeous (I'll say "perfect") day ahead, but first we have to get through a chilly morning.

Temperatures are some 20 degrees colder than yesterday morning. We're down in the 40s in Kokomo and Crawfordsville, so you'll want a sweater for the early hours. Once the sun rises, we'll start to warm quickly.

Sunglasses also needed for all that beautiful sun expected today. Wear your sunscreen, too!

It really doesn't get much better than today's forecast! Highs will be just a touch below the average as we top off in the upper 70s.

Most of Wednesday will also be fantastic with rain not developing until the evening.

Many of us won't even see that rain until Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A cold front will slide through and drop our temperatures significantly on Thursday. Highs will struggle to only hit 66 degrees that day. Zoobilation is on Friday and everything looks to come together nicely. We'll be comfortably in the 70s when we get to the zoo and drop into the 60s right around sunset. Plenty of dry time Saturday, but a passing shower is possible. Scattered storms for Father's Day.