Man dies attempting to put out house fire on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 10:46 pm, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54PM, June 11, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department says one person has died as a result of a house fire on the city’s northeast side.

Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, fire department officials say they responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of North Kitley Avenue. When they arrived, the homeowners told firefighters a 63-year-old man who was visiting from nearby was in the home. Firefighters found the man’s body in the garage of the home.

The homeowners told fire department officials that despite their warnings, the man kept going in and out of the house as he attempted to put out the fire. At some point, the man was overcome by the smoke and didn’t come back out. The homeowner rammed his truck into the garage door in an effort to give the man more air, but it was likely too late, IFD says.

Authorities say it took 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

IFD says this is the third fire-related fatality this week, which is not only tragic for the victims and their loved ones, but difficult on the firefighters as well. A married couple died in a house fire early Saturday near Washington Park on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

“If something is on fire, please evacuate. Don’t try and put it out,” said Indianapolis Fire Department Public Information Officer Rita Reith.

“The smoke is so toxic and deadly it’ll render you unconscious long before the fire will take hold.”

