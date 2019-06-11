× Kokomo Police Department retires K-9 unit

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police Department (KPD) announced the retirement of K-9 Maxwil PE#766 on Monday.

Maxwil, an eight-year-old Belgian Malinois, will retire from active service on Tuesday, June 11 at 2 p.m.

KPD says Maxwil is trained in patrol apprehensions and narcotics detection and assisted Officer Charlie Fourkiller in numerous arrests.

Maxwil has appeared on the Discovery Channel “Alpha Dogs,” Heartland Magazine, and FOX59 Morning News. He also won 3rd place at the 2018 Von Liche Kennels K-9 Olympics in the “Door Bottom” category.

K-9 units are retired when their handler determines their abilities for strenuous patrol work are no longer beneficial to the dog, or after they are ten years old, according to KPD.

After retirement, Maxwil will reside with Fourkiller and his family as a reward for his many years of dedicated service to the Kokomo Police Department. Police say it is a practice of the department that retired K-9s are retained by their partners.