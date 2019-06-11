Former foster dad who opposed gay adoption confesses to molesting four more children

PENDLETON, Ind. — An Indiana man who crusaded against gay adoptions and later was convicted of molesting his adoptive daughter told state parole officials on Tuesday that he molested four other children.

Earl “Butch” Kimmerling, 71, made the admission during a hearing before the Indiana Parole Board, which later revoked his parole and sent him back to prison Tuesday. He appeared before the board in Indianapolis via video uplink from the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

“How many victims over your lifetime have you had?” Board Chair Gwendolyn M. Horth asked.

“Oh,” Kimmerling said, pausing between words, “five.”

