Dozens of Kroger stores in Indiana to start selling CBD products

Posted 9:35 pm, June 11, 2019, by

File photo.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dozens of Kroger stores in Indiana will soon start selling CBD products.

A representative for the grocery chain said Tuesday that the products will be available at 89 stores in the Hoosier State by the end of June.

The representative added that the items will be topical products, such as lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD.

CBD products only became legal in Indiana last year. Hoosiers are able to purchase CBD oil that contains .3% or less of THC, the component of the cannabis plant which causes intoxication.

With the low amount of THC, CBD oil users do not experience a “high” feeling that conventional marijuana users typically encounter.

Kroger issued the following statement regarding their newly offered products:

“Like many retailers, we are offering our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD. CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations. Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.