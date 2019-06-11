Death of 1-year-old on Indy’s northeast side being investigated as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The death of a toddler on the city’s northeast side is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of the child not breathing in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, May 31.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the baby as 1-year-old Zaria Box. Her cause and manner of death are unknown at this time.

The circumstances surrounding Box’s death are also unclear at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

