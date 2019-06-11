Clouds increase along with chances for rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are watching the next weather system that will bring increased clouds, cooler temperatures and a chance for rain to central Indiana.

Rain and clouds associated with the system are just beginning to arrive in the Midwest this evening. It will slowly move east overnight.

The first impacts from the system will be cloud cover. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day Wednesday, becoming overcast by early evening.

Note in the next graphic that much of the day Wednesday is expected to remain dry. Rain chances - for Indianapolis - increase Wednesday evening and in to early Thursday. A five computer model average suggests 0.17" of rain through 8am Thursday.

There may be just enough heating, and destabilization of the atmosphere, by late afternoon to pop a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm in eastern/southeastern Indiana.

More widespread rain arrives early Thursday morning, which could include a few downpours for Thursday morning's commute.

The majority of the rain should have moved in to Ohio by late morning. As the backside of the system slides through, there could be a few widely scattered showers developing mid-afternoon.

I think the main thing you will notice Thursday afternoon is the cooler and and gusty winds out of the northwest. Afternoon temperatures may only reach the upper 60°s. That is 12°-16° below normal for this time of year. The normal high temperature is 81°.

The weather should dry out by Thursday night and the clouds should move out allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 40°s and lower 50°s Friday morning. Friday afternoon looks fantastic with temperatures near normal and partly cloudy skies.