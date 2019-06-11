100-year-old farmhouse damaged after dump truck crash

Posted 1:40 pm, June 11, 2019, by

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A dump truck crashed into the side of a 100-year-old farm house in Bartholomew County on Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m. on June 11, Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the 10700 block of E. 450 N. after a single-axle dump truck owned by Edge Construction ran off the road and struck the house.

A 27-year-old male driver received minor injuries when his truck left the roadway for an unknown reason, according to police.

Police say no one inside the residence was injured, but it is believed that significant damage has been done to the foundation of the house.

Columbus Township Fire and Clifford Fire Departments are attempting to stabilize the home’s foundation while county inspectors are assessing the damage with the County Highway Department.

According to police, traffic is down to one lane on 450 N. and will continue to be down to one lane as the investigation continues.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.