Tracking rain and comfortably cooler temperatures

Scattered rain continuing to exit toward Ohio this morning; leaving us just with some wet roads for Monday morning’s rush. Additionally a little hazy with some patchy fog. Not limiting visibility too drastically, though. Noteably we will be well below our average high today! Climate records show that our high for June 10th is normally around 81° but Monday should only top off around 73 and that won’t be until late in the afternoon. No complaints here, though, because that’s nice and comfortable! It’ll be especially nice after the sun comes back out after lunch. A brief sprinkle is possible north and west of Indianapolis between 10am-noon but that’s the extent of the rain for Monday! All afternoon will be dry and increasingly sunny. Tuesday looks even better! Dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Planning a creative outfit for Indy Zoob this Friday? You can wear just about any outfit you’d like because we’ll be in the low 70s at the start of the event and down into the 60s after sunset. Rain chances are minimal so we can be optimistic about a mainly dry event… certainly an improvement from the rain and high humidity of last year. Thursday will be cool for the season! Morning in the chilly 50s and highs only in the 60s plus a chance for rain that day.