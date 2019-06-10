Singer Chris Brown announces Indianapolis show, new tour

Chris Brown (Photo by: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — R&B singer Chris Brown has announced a 2019 tour which includes a show in downtown Indianapolis.

The INDIGOAT Tour begins August 20 in Portland, Oregon and will stop in Indianapolis on Saturday, September 28 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Brown is promising a performance of classic hits mixed with new tracks from his upcoming album, according to tour producer Live Nation.

Support for the 38-city tour includes Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy.

Brown’s new studio album INDIGO is scheduled to be released June 28.

Tickets for the show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will go on sale Friday, June 14 at 12 p.m. at LiveNation.com.

