× SILVER ALERT: authorities looking for missing Hamilton Co. teen

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Ethan Taylor, 18, a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a red Fortnite T-shirt, blue jeans, flip flops, and wearing glasses.

Ethan is missing from Cicero, Indiana, which is 28 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen Sunday, June 9 at 10:00 p. m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ethan Taylor, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282 or 911.