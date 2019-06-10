Remains of WWII veteran laid to rest in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- A highly decorated, hometown hero was finally laid to rest on Saturday.

Army Private First Class Marvin Dickson was killed in action while in Germany during the early morning hours of November 13, 1944.

The remains of the 19-year-old bronze star and purple heart recipient were identified in September 2018, and were returned to Indianapolis Thursday, June 6.

Dickson was buried on Saturday, June 8 at the Shannondale Cemetery in Montgomery County. Services were provided by the Hunt and Son Funeral home in Crawfordsville.

