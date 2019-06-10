× Mother charged with killing 5-year-old son gives birth in prison

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois mother charged with murdering her young son has given birth behind bars.

A Department of Children and Family Services source told WGN that JoAnn Cunningham, the mother of A.J. Freund, recently gave birth to a baby girl.

She has agreed to keep the child in DCFS custody.

Cunningham and her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Freund Sr., are accused of killing 5-year-old A.J. in April and hiding his body.

Investigators found the boy’s body in a shallow grave in Woodstock, Illinois, about 10 miles from his home in Crystal Lake. Cunningham and Freund Sr., were arrested and charged with murder, aggravated battery and failure to report a missing child or death.

A.J.’s younger brother continues to be in the care of DCFS.

Consideration will be given to family members

In Illinois, consideration for children born to mothers serving time is given to family members if it’s in the best interest of the child. Court documents obtained by CNN in May said Freund is not the father of Cunningham’s baby.

A judge has ordered paternity tests; the long-term custody decision for the child is ultimately up to a judge.

Both parents are being held at the McHenry County jail.

