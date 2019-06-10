Man arrested for alleged intent to deliver pot using drone in Nebraska

Posted 5:15 pm, June 10, 2019, by

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said a drone landed near the Lincoln Correctional Facility in February, KMTV reports. An inmate brought it to the attention of corrections staff, and upon investigation, the NSP found a package containing tobacco and marijuana.

The NSP said they’ve arrested 37-year-old Robert Kinser of Lincoln for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

They were able to trace the drone to Kinser through examination of images, data and fingerprints found on/within the drone.

NSP said it was equipped with an automatic landing function which was triggered when it flew into restricted airspace such as that around the prison.

Kinser was arrested yesterday and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. NSP also referred the case to the Federal Aviation Administration.

