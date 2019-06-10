× Indianapolis attorney charged with corruption, theft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marion County prosecutors charged Indianapolis attorney Kenneth ‘Shane’ Service with corrupt business influence and theft on Monday.

Prosecutors say Service mishandled more than $43,000 of a client’s trust account by using unauthorized withdrawals for personal use beginning in 2014.

The investigation started in 2018 when the client came forward when Service failed to provide her with appropriate funds from the account and made unauthorized withdrawals without permission.

Bank records showed that from March 2014 through June 2016, six unauthorized transactions were made by Service from the client’s trust account for a total of $43,725.43, including a one-time cash withdrawal for more than $22,100.

“Professionals such as Service must be held to higher standard of conduct, and we will hold them accountable if they take advantage of their position of trust,” said Marion County prosecutors.

Kenneth Service has three additional pending cases in Delaware, Franklin and Lawrence Counties for the alleged theft from trust funds, according to police.

There is currently an active arrest warrant for Service.