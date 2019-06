NEW YORK– A helicopter has crash landed on a building in Manhattan located at 787 7th Avenue, the FDNY tweeted.

No further details were immediately available from the FDNY.

The NYPD said to avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Avenue due to an ongoing police investigation and to expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area.

FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019