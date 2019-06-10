Greenfield police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Posted 1:43 pm, June 10, 2019, by

Dylan Peach

GREENFIELD, Ind.– Police in Greenfield are searching for a boy who left his home on June 9.

Dylan Peach, 12, is described as 5’2″ tall, 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

His home is in the 100 block of North Spring Street in Greenfield. Police say he didn’t take anything with him when he left, and has no communication devices.

Peach has several mental health diagnoses and has not taken medication in several days, according to police.

He was last known to be wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts. Police say he frequents Riley Park in Greenfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenfield police at 317-477-4400.

