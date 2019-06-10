Former Five Finger Death Punch drummer now a reserve police officer in Indiana

ROCKPORT, Ind. – The former drummer of Five Finger Death Punch is now a reserve police officer in southern Indiana.

Jeremy Spencer announced on Instagram that he was recently sworn in as a reserve officer for the Rockport Police Department.

“It’s an honor to be able to come back to this area when I can and serve the community as a reserve police officer and help out my brothers,” wrote Spencer.

WFIE reports that Spencer left his hometown of Boonville, Indiana at the age of 19 and in 2005 he became the drummer for Five Finger Death Punch.

Spencer told WFIE that he decided to walk away from the popular heavy metal band at the end of 2018 and step into the line of duty, at least part-time.

Spencer isn’t leaving music all together though. He’s working on other projects, splitting his time between Rockport and Las Vegas.