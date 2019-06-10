× Evansville police arrest 3 people in death of Indianapolis woman whose body was dumped in ditch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Police in Evansville arrested three people in connection with the death of an Indianapolis woman whose body was found in a Kentucky field.

According to the Evansville Police Department, a farmer discovered the body of 23-year-old Kimra Miller in a Henderson County field on June 2. The Henderson County (Ky.) Sheriff’s Department handled the initial investigation, but Evansville police took the lead after learning Miller died in their jurisdiction.

Miller is from Indianapolis but had recently been living in Evansville, according to family members.

Evansville police arrested 27-year-old Lakeysha Couto, 31-year-old Ciarra Landfair and 23-year-old Gracie Smith in connection with the case. Landfair blamed Couto for Miller’s death while Couto blamed Landfair, police said.

Investigators believe Miller died during a fight at an Evansville home on May 26. Both Couto and Landfair were with her at the time, police said.

After Miller was killed, police said Couto and Landfair asked Smith to help them remove Miller’s body from the home so they could get rid of the remains. They dumped the body in a ditch near the Indiana-Kentucky state line. Smith told police Landfair admitted to killing Miller.

Police took all three suspects into custody without incident. Preliminary charges against Couto and Landfair include murder and obstruction of justice. Smith was arrested on charges of obstruction charge and assisting a criminal, police said.