Cleveland area rocks after earthquake reported in Lake Erie

Posted 12:23 pm, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, June 10, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal geologists say an earthquake with an estimated magnitude 4 has been detected just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie.

There were no reports immediately of damage, and the U.S. Geological Survey is collecting responses from people who felt the tremors. A magnitude 4 earthquake can cause moderate damage.

The 10:50 a.m. EDT earthquake was placed some 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) north/northwest of Eastlake, a city of nearly 20,000 people.

The nearby city of Mentor urged people to stop calling 911 unless they have an emergency because dispatchers were being "overwhelmed" by callers asking about the earthquake.

