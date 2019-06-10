× A sunny, mild Tuesday for central Indiana before more rain arrives

After soggy start to the work week, we’ll get a break from rain on Tuesday with a sunny, mild day with highs near 80.

Rain will return late Wednesday through Thursday when scattered t-storms will rumble across the state.

Dry weather will take hold for one day on Friday before rain returns.

The countdown is on the another event filled weekend and wet weekends have been the rule so far this year. We’ve had either rain or snow on almost every weekend of 2019. Expect t-storms to develop Saturday and be more widespread on Sunday.

This has been a wet year so far.

Over an inch of rain has fallen this month.

