A sunny, mild Tuesday for central Indiana before more rain arrives

Posted 4:11 pm, June 10, 2019, by

After soggy start to the work week, we’ll get a break from rain on Tuesday with a sunny, mild day with highs near 80.

Rain will return late Wednesday through Thursday when scattered t-storms will rumble across the state.

Dry weather will take hold for one day on Friday before rain returns.

The countdown is on the another event filled weekend and wet weekends have been the rule so far this year. We’ve had either rain or snow on almost every weekend of 2019. Expect t-storms to develop Saturday and be more widespread on Sunday.

This has been a wet year so far.

Over an inch of rain has fallen this month.

T-storms will develop late Wednesday.

T-storms will continue through Thursday.

We’ll have a dry Friday.

Wet weekends have been the rule this year.

T-storms will develop Saturday.

T-storms will be more widespread Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.