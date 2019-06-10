8-year-old dies after being struck by car near northern Indiana school

WARSAW, Ind. – An 8-year-old boy died Monday after being struck by a car in northern Indiana.

The Warsaw Police Department says it happened in the area of Husky Trail at North Pointe Drive, near Harrison Elementary School, shortly before 1:47 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, police say they located the boy and discovered he had been struck by a 2008 black Nissan Sentra.

EMS crews began transporting the injured child to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital, but then diverted to Whitley Parkview in Columbia City, where police say the boy was pronounced dead.

Police say the child was a student who had been attending summer school with Warsaw Community Schools. Investigators believe he had been crossing Husky Trail at the crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Warsaw police are working with the Kosciusko County’s Fatal Team to investigate the incident.

