6 wins in a row has Indy Eleven 4th in USL standings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Circle City’s newest professional team is making a lot of noise. The United Soccer League’s Indy Eleven are unbeaten in their last six matches and that streak has catapulted the boys in blue into fourth place in the standings.

New team captain Matt Watson thinks he knows the key to their recent success.

“Sticking with the way we’ve been playing,” said Watson. “When things haven’t been good for us, we know that sticking with the plan and the system we know works for us is critical, and we have the players to play that system. There’s a tendency to go away from the system when things aren’t working, but we’ve maintained it through tough times, and now it’s coming to fruition.”

The Eleven remade their roster in the off-season with eyes on the title and it’s paying off from the attackers up front to the guys in goal. Head coach Martin Rennie, who spear-headed the changes is pleased his team has not only bought in to what’s working, but they’ve been in every match to date but one.

“In most games, I think we’ve been the better team,” said Rennie, in his third season with the Eleven. “We’ve had good possession, created a lot of chances, and we keep working on our style of play. Our defense has been very strong since our seasons wore on and we need to stick with it. We’ve got a good group of hard working players, and get great backing from the fans that inspire us to do well.”

The Indy Eleven visit Loudon United on Saturday before a three-match homestand, where they can hopefully close the gap on first place.