Rain ends; Turning coolest in three decades

Rain will come to an end by around noon Monday as an area of low pressure moves towards the east coast. Along with the rain going away, so will the clouds. Expect to see skies lightening after 2pm, especially west of US 31.

As the moisture moves out, winds will begin to increase from the northwest, evening to the north. 30+ mph wind gusts will be possible.

WET WEEKENDS

Once again we ended up with rain falling on a weekend. Indianapolis has had rain/snow fall on 87% of the weekends this year – 20 out of 23.

It is interesting to look at the precipitation numbers for the year. Indianapolis is 3.51″ of precipitation above normal through June 8. However, May went in to the books 0.61″ below normal.

COOLEST IN 30+ YEARS

It appears we are turning to a cooler weather pattern for the next week. High temperatures are going to be more like what we normally have in early to middle May.

The normal high temperature in Indianapolis is 80° and the normal low temperature is 60° today (Sunday).

If my forecast verifies Monday, June 10 through Sunday, June 16, this will be the coolest stretch of weather for the time period since 1985. The forecast average temperature is 65.9°. In 1985 June 10-16 the average temperature was 65.6°.

This could also rank as the 11th coolest June 10-16 since 1871.

COOLEST AVERAGE TEMPERATURE JUNE 10-16