Marion man facing murder charges for morning shooting

Vincent W Sharp Jr. (Photo Courtesy of Marion Police Department)

MARION, Ind. — The Marion Police Department says they have arrested a man on murder charges following a shooting Sunday morning in Marion.

Officers say they responded to the 2500 block of Jefferson Circle around 6:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Police located a victim on scene who was then taken to Marion General Hospital via ambulance and pronounced dead at approximately 7 a.m.

Police say 24-year-old Vincent W. Sharpe Jr., of Marion, has now been arrested for the murder of that man, who has been identified as 25-year-old Isaiah D. Horton, of Marion.

Officials say Sharpe Jr. agreed to speak with police regarding the shooting and was brought to the police department. During the interview, Sharpe Jr. is said to have confessed to the killing. Sharpe Jr. told detectives that he was walking his dog Sunday morning when he saw Horton walking in his area. Horton allegedly made a comment to Sharpe Jr. about a family member. Sharpe Jr. said he then chased after Horton and started shooting at him. Sharpe Jr. reported that this stemmed from an ongoing feud between the two, according to police.

Sharpe Jr. faces preliminary charges of murder and a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say this investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information about this incident you are asked to call the Marion Police Department at 662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S (8477).

