× Man shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Sunday morning. The shooting happened on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed to FOX59 that a man was shot near a bar in the Fountain Square neighborhood. 911 operators received a call at approximately 4:00 a.m. about a possible shooting at the The Brass Ring Lounge. The bar is located in the 1200 block of Shelby Street. Police say the shooting happened in a parking lot outside the bar.

Responding officers located the 22 year-old male victim who was suffering from an apparent gun shot wound to the leg. EMS personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. None of his injuries appear to be life threatening.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department responded to the scene and quickly began interviewing witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency are also assisting in the investigation by gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene. Very few details have been released as police are still in the early stages of the investigation. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made or if any suspects are in custody in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX59 for updates.