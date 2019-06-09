IN Focus: Sen. Young on tariffs, foreign relations, tobacco bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss several key issues making news in the nation's capital, including the President's recent travels to Europe and the threat over tariffs with Mexico potentially averted by a deal reached late Friday.

“Right now it’s a hypothetical because these negotiations (with Mexico) are ongoing, and I hope it can be resolved, everyone wants it to be resolved," said Young in an interview on Friday morning.

Earlier in the week, the Indiana Chamber issued a statement highly critical of the President proposal to place tariffs on Mexican imports.

In a written statement, chamber president Kevin Brinegar said:

Using economic threats against our neighbor and one of our country’s largest trading partners to compensate for unfulfilled promises by the administration and Congress on immigration is an irrational – and extremely damaging – concept. Indiana businesses and consumers will once again be the innocent victims through paying what amounts to tax increases. Nearly one-sixth of the $4.5 billion of Mexican products imported into our state in 2018 came in the important auto parts sector. If implemented, a likely retaliation of tariffs on American products will further impact Hoosiers and damage our economy.

See more of our interview with Young in the video above, including his comments on the President's travels to Europe and the senator's proposed legislation that would change the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.