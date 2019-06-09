IN Focus: Sen. Melton launches exploratory committee for possible run for governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - State Sen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary) has formed an exploratory committee to consider a possible run for governor in 2020.

Melton appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss his possible candidacy, and the emerging field of potential Democratic candidates lining up to run against Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“This announcement is not about me seeking a higher office,” Melton said in a statement this week.“This is a call to refocus on inclusive policies that reflect the voice of every Hoosier, not just a select few. This is about Indiana investing in a better future for ourselves and for our children.”

The chairman of the Indiana GOP also released a statement after Melton announced his potential candidacy.

“As Eddie Melton explores a potential campaign for governor he will keep hearing the same refrain: Governor Eric Holcomb is one of the nation’s most popular governors,” said chairman Kyle Hupfer. “That’s because Governor Holcomb is delivering real results for Hoosiers in every corner of the state, including, as Senator Melton knows well, in his own hometown of Gary. No town, city, county or region of Indiana is forgotten as Governor Holcomb leads Indiana to record job commitments, record infrastructure investments and new opportunities for all Hoosiers to build their skills and their careers. It’s happening everywhere, and Governor Holcomb is leading the charge.”