IN Focus: Former health commissioner considering run for governor

Posted 8:45 am, June 9, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS - Former state health commissioner Dr. Woody Myers is considering a run for governor in 2020, and could be making a decision on a possible campaign 'very soon.'

Myers appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss his potential candidacy, and some of the issues he would focus on in the campaign. Myers made an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2008 and served as state health commissioner in the 1990's.

In the video above, see our full interview with Myers recorded Friday afternoon.

You can also see our interviews with State Rep. Karlee Macer (D-Indianapolis), who is also considering a run for governor, and our full interview with State Sen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary), who launched an exploratory committee this past week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.