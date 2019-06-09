IN Focus: Former health commissioner considering run for governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Former state health commissioner Dr. Woody Myers is considering a run for governor in 2020, and could be making a decision on a possible campaign 'very soon.'

Myers appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss his potential candidacy, and some of the issues he would focus on in the campaign. Myers made an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2008 and served as state health commissioner in the 1990's.

In the video above, see our full interview with Myers recorded Friday afternoon.

You can also see our interviews with State Rep. Karlee Macer (D-Indianapolis), who is also considering a run for governor, and our full interview with State Sen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary), who launched an exploratory committee this past week.