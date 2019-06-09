Fever comeback falls short in 94-87 loss to Phoenix

Posted 9:04 pm, June 9, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Fever outscored Phoenix by 17 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough, as the Mercury earned a road win 94-87 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Sunday afternoon.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points to lead the Fever while rookie Kennedy Burke added 18 off the bench. Burke went 4-for-4 beyond the three-point line in the game.

Phoenix was paced by Brittney Griner’s 26 points.

The Fever continue a four-game homestand Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. hosting the Seattle Storm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.