East side Taco Bell employee shot during robbery

Posted 8:29 pm, June 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS–Metropolitan police were on their way to a report of a robbery at and east side Taco Bell Sunday when they got a second call that someone had been shot.

Shortly before 6:30 pm IMPD officers responded to the Taco Bell restaurant in the 1400 block of North Arlington Ave.

When they arrived they found an employee with a gunshot wound.  Police described the injury as a graze wound and the employee was in good condition.

The adult male was not transported to the hospital.

It’s not clear at this time if the robbers got away with any money.  Three suspects reportedly took off from the scene on foot, southbound from the business.

No suspect descriptions were released.  No other employees or customers were injured.

