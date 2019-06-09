× Deadly shooting in Marion under investigation

MARION, Ind. — The Marion Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 2500 block of Jefferson Circle around 6:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Police located a victim on scene who was then taken to Marion General Hospital via ambulance.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at approximately 7 a.m.

No information about the victim has been disclosed yet by police as the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Marion Police Department at 662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662- TIPS (8477).