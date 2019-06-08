Single-vehicle crash in Fayette County kills Connersville man

Posted 2:25 pm, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, June 8, 2019

(Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a Connersville man died following a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County.

Troopers say they were called to the crash scene on Fayette CR 330 near Everton Road around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

There they found 78-year-old James E. Rowe, of Connersville. Though authorities say they summoned a helicopter, Rowe died from his injuries at the scene.

ISP says a preliminary investigation shows Rowe was driving his Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound on CR 330 when his truck went left of the center line on a curving stretch of road. When another vehicle approached, Rowe over corrected, drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

